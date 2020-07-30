GTA Online update gets players ready for next major event – patch notes

Rockstar Games have unveiled what appears to be the final patch before the next major event in GTA Online, and there's quite a lot of rewards to talk about.

The online game mode is constantly being refreshed with new content, although this update doesn't appear to be as exciting as recent weeks. Previously, we have had everything from diamonds dropping back into the Diamond Casino Heist, to huge cash giveaways.

This week, though, there's still a new car on the Lucky Wheel podium and various missions to complete for boosted bonuses.

New GTA Online update leak

Now, before we jump into the patch notes, Rockstar leaker TezFunz2 has revealed that everything included in the patch will last two weeks. After that, a new update will be released that should shake things up.

They said: "Worth noting the new event is up for two weeks, ending on Tuesday, August 11. That's likely when we shall receive the new update."

It's already been confirmed that GTA Online is getting a new heist soon, and perhaps once this update has got out of the way, Rockstar will finally reveal more about the brand new location where it will be set.

GTA Online July 30 update – patch notes

Lucky Wheel podium car: Sugoi

The Sugoi has landed on the Diamond Casino podium, worth just over $1.2 million in-game. It could be yours for free with just one lucky spin.

GTA cash boosts and races

Just like any other week in Los Santos, players will have the chance to rack up more rewards than usual for specific missions and races.

Read More: Major GTA Online money exploits patched in new background update

This week, Arena War modes have double cash bonuses and triple RP, while Survivals get double rewards on both counts. This might be the best time to give them a try.

Aside from that, the following races are featured in the patch:

Premium Race: A Sign of Things to Come

A Sign of Things to Come Time Trial: Vinewood Hills

Vinewood Hills RC Time Trial: Construction Site I

Discounts

50% Off: Arena Workshop, Apocalypse Arena War vehicles.

Arena Workshop, Apocalypse Arena War vehicles. 40% Off: Arena Renovations, RC Bandito, Invade and Persuade Tank, Toros, Deviant.

Arena Renovations, RC Bandito, Invade and Persuade Tank, Toros, Deviant. 35% Off: Deveste Eight, Republican Space Ranger Weapons.

Twitch Prime rewards

If you're interested in Twitch Prime rewards for Grand Theft Auto V, head over to our information hub on how to claim them. These usually include hundreds of thousands of GTA Online cash, plus exclusive offers on the game's best vehicles.