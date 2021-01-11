GTA Online player soars through Los Santos upside down on an Oppressor MK1

A talented GTA Online stuntman has stunned players with an insane gravity-defying feat across Los Santos on the Oppressor MK1, which is notoriously hard to use.

GTA Online is home to many daredevils who are always trying to one-up themselves and their rivals. However, it’s hard to find one more daring and creative than a player who goes by the name of ‘TheFirstRaccount.’

The Oppressor MK1 is his vehicle of choice, which costs a hefty $3,524,500 to purchase. It’s not for the faint-hearted and is much harder to use than it’s successor, the Oppressor MK2. But that hasn’t stopped TheFirstRaccount from mastering its mechanics and using it to push the envelope in GTA Online.

He’s performed many gravity-defying stuns throughout the years and posted them all on social media. However, it’s hard to find one more impressive than his latest one, which he called ‘The Oppress Way.’

In the video, he starts off airborne and drops back down to pick up a quick boost of speed. Then, he wriggles around in the air, turns himself upside down, and uses the booster on the back of the motorcycle to stay in the air.

He navigates through a maze of freeways and underpasses without touching the ground again and even manages to avoid bumping into any walls and objects. Eventually, he finds himself on the outskirts and is free to explore the countryside.

It isn’t the first insane stunt in GTA Online, and it won’t be the last. But there’s no denying it’s an impressive one. After all, there’s a reason why the thread has generated almost 13,000 upvotes at the time of writing.

Some people pointed out that they’re more impressed with TheFirstRaccount’s bank account, which he claimed is upwards of $687,263,947. Still, money and game-time aside, there’s no denying he is incredibly good at what he does and deserves all the praise.