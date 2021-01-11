Logo
GTA Online player soars through Los Santos upside down on an Oppressor MK1

Published: 11/Jan/2021 4:38

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
GTA Online Oppressor MK1 Stunt
Rockstar Games

GTA Online

A talented GTA Online stuntman has stunned players with an insane gravity-defying feat across Los Santos on the Oppressor MK1, which is notoriously hard to use. 

GTA Online is home to many daredevils who are always trying to one-up themselves and their rivals. However, it’s hard to find one more daring and creative than a player who goes by the name of ‘TheFirstRaccount.’

The Oppressor MK1 is his vehicle of choice, which costs a hefty $3,524,500 to purchase. It’s not for the faint-hearted and is much harder to use than it’s successor, the Oppressor MK2. But that hasn’t stopped TheFirstRaccount from mastering its mechanics and using it to push the envelope in GTA Online.

GTA Online Oppressor MK1 Stunt
Rockstar Games
The Oppressor MK1 is a popular choice among daredevils in GTA Online.

He’s performed many gravity-defying stuns throughout the years and posted them all on social media. However, it’s hard to find one more impressive than his latest one, which he called ‘The Oppress Way.’

In the video, he starts off airborne and drops back down to pick up a quick boost of speed. Then, he wriggles around in the air, turns himself upside down, and uses the booster on the back of the motorcycle to stay in the air.

He navigates through a maze of freeways and underpasses without touching the ground again and even manages to avoid bumping into any walls and objects. Eventually, he finds himself on the outskirts and is free to explore the countryside.

The Oppress Way from r/gtaonline

It isn’t the first insane stunt in GTA Online, and it won’t be the last. But there’s no denying it’s an impressive one. After all, there’s a reason why the thread has generated almost 13,000 upvotes at the time of writing.

Some people pointed out that they’re more impressed with TheFirstRaccount’s bank account, which he claimed is upwards of $687,263,947. Still, money and game-time aside, there’s no denying he is incredibly good at what he does and deserves all the praise.

Entertainment

Shirtless Madden streamer goes viral after sweaty DBZ-inspired celebration

Published: 11/Jan/2021 1:16

by Theo Salaun
chibatta mitch madden god
Facebook, Chibatta Mitch

Madden 21

A Madden streamer, ‘Chibatta Mitch,’ has set the internet ablaze as a clip of him, shirtless and sweaty, blending the WWE and Dragon Ball Z, earns viral fame across social media.

Of all the simple objects in the world, few hold as much power as a green screen. And Chibatta Mitch, the self-proclaimed “Madden God,” has proved that true by capitalizing on an otherwise limited streaming setup to produce a clip that is flying across Twitter.

Like Santa, his reindeer and sleigh full of gifts, a video of Chibatta Mitch’s Madden gameplay is circulating the internet’s clouds and bringing joy to gamers far and wide. Mitch, a Facebook Gaming streamer and Madden maestro (ranked at No. 3 worldwide), doesn’t have the greatest microphone quality, but his production and energy remain untouched.

In the circulating clip, Mitch is playing an opponent online and, despite it being just the first quarter, he is shirtless, drenched in sweat and calling timeouts for pep talks like it’s the Super Bowl of a cheesy movie. But, instead of Remember the Titans, the streamer uses his green screen and music selection to produce a moment that juxtaposes the worlds of professional wrestling and anime.

Inspired by the energy, ‘biz__23’ shared the clip on Twitter with a simple caption: “This s**t made me want to start gaming again.” 

Eventually, the clip made its rounds across the web, even prompting ESPN’s SportsCenter to share it on a day that many expected traditional sports fans to be much more focused on NFL Wildcard Sunday. 

But some content cannot be denied and Mitch’s is no exception. In the replies, users credited the streamer for producing an excellent Kamehameha recreation and for the thunderstorm embodiment of the WWE’s Undertaker introductions. 

Fans of Chibatta Mitch’s also saw the clip and had to introduce new viewers to more of his antics. In one clip, ‘PJ_Island12’ showed a screen recording of Mitch hyping himself up as a drill sergeant addressing a line of marines.

With other fans letting people know that this first-quarter Mitch behavior is typical, we now know that the streamer goes through multiple ripped shirts per stream. More impressively, despite bringing so much energy to his content, it appears that he is a top-3 ranked player on the Madden leaderboards.