GTA Online player gives former protagonist’s ghost a touching sendoff and it’s perfect

A GTA Online player did their best to send cult favorite character Johnny Klebitz’s ghost off in style.

Halloween is just around the corner, and Rockstar always takes the holiday season seriously in GTA V. One of the events this year rewards a Ghostbusters-esque livery for the Albany Brigham vehicle and $250k for completing the spooky Ghosts Exposed collectible hunt.

The Ghost Hunting event is pretty similar to previous scavenger hunts, such as the UFO event last Halloween, in which players took daily photographs of UFO sightings. For this rendition, players had to photograph nine different ghosts in the northern part of Los Santos. But each ghost only stayed around for an hour of in-game time.

After photographing the first nine, users complete the task by photographing the ghost of Johnny Klebitz in the exact spot where Trevor murdered him in the campaign. Instead of just taking a regular photo, one community member went out of their way to give the biker a touching send-off.

GTA Series This year’s GTA Online Halloween event rewards a Ghostbusters-themed car.

GTA Online community pays tribute to Johnny Klebitz

Even after 10 years, some GTA Online community members aren’t ready to forgive Trevor for what he did to Johnny Klebitz. As longtime series veterans know, Klebitz first appeared in The Ballad of Gay Tony before going on to serve as The Lost and Damned’s protagonist.

The motorcycle outlaw club vice president returned as a minor character in GTA V. Klebitz rebuilt most of his gang’s former manpower in Blaine County and formed a business relationship with Trevor. However, the honeymoon period didn’t last long. Klebitz’s girlfriend cheated on him with Trevor, and an altercation resulted in Trevor murdering the biker.

A GTA Online Player posted a tribute video wearing a biker jacket from Klebitz’s gang and put a bike under the ghost so that he could have one final ride.

Community members sounded off in the comment section over his loss. One player argued: “Call me petty, but this is why I personally resent Trevor. Yes, I know he’s a lot of people’s favorite protagonist, and I respect that, I just see things differently than others.”

A second user added: “It always annoyed me how dirty they did Johnny. It felt like a complete disrespect for the character.”

Some players even took matters into their own hands and enacted revenge: “I killed Trevor in the end in retaliation for Johnny. I don’t care how bada** they tried to make Trevor. I didn’t forget what he did.”

If this is the last time we see Johnny, at least community members gave him a proper send-off. For more, check out the rest of our GTA Online coverage.