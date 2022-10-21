GTA Online glitch pulls ultimate trick-or-treat prank on players removing every weapon

A GTA Online glitch removes every owned weapon from players, so be careful the next time you think about picking up a pumpkin.
GTA’s annual Halloween event brings out all of the stops this year. Players can get in the holiday spirit by earning a Mummy or Vampire mask or collect Jack-o’-Lanterns to earn a special Pumpkinhead mask.
There are also UFO sighting locations that may give clues about GTA 6.
Also added to GTA Online in October are new vehicles, a new Adversary mode, and 2x GTA$ and RP. Unfortunately, a glitch with the Jack-o-‘Lanterns removes all owned weapons from players and forces them to rebuy the guns.
How to fix GTA Online pumpkin glitch
Reddit user Lrobo04 warned players, “do not pick up any more pumpkins; it has me a pay vote plant trick and took away every weapon I owned and is saying I need to repurchase it.”
The GTA Online player shared a series of screenshots showing every weapon in his weapon wheel disappearing and showing up for purchase at Ammunation.
One player responded, “now that’s a real trick,” and someone responded, “I feel bad for laughing.”
Another user added, “I would open a support ticket. It’s like a 50/50 shot. They do anything.”
Fortunately, someone dealt with the same issue and found a solution. “Same thing happened to me, but a restart fixed it.”
Other community members confirmed that restarting the game solves any issues. So before you waste all of your GTA$ buying back lost weapons, try restarting the game first.