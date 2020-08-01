GTA Online: How to complete lowrider mission for daily objectives

Grand Theft Auto Online has caused some confusion by challenging players to complete a ‘lowrider’ mission. Here’s what you need to know about ticking off the unusual daily objective.

As there is plenty to do inside GTA Online, sometimes players – rookies and veterans – can find themselves getting a little lost. Sometimes the game will ask you to do something that you either didn’t know existed or don’t know where to find it as it’s a bit of a secret.

In recent days, the lowrider-themed missions have caused some confusion after cropping up as one of the rotating daily objectives that GTA Online dishes out.

However, starting one up is actually pretty simple. You don’t have to trigger a special event or anything like that, you just need to call one familiar face.

How to get a lowrider mission in GTA Online

Yes, all you need to do to start a lowrider mission is to call Lamar. Yes, now and again he does offer up some pretty annoying missions and floods your phone with calls, but he is the key to this.

Why, you ask? Well, when the Lowriders DLC was added back in October 2015, he took center stage. The character, who is a friend of Franklin in the single-player mode, can offer up eight different lowrider missions.

They all, pretty much, follow the same formula. Hop in a lowrider, head to a location, and either eliminate someone or steal something. Sometimes, you might even have to blow up a few of the custom cars but its a sacrifice worth making.

Open your phone Scroll down to Lamar Call Lamar and wait till he offers a mission Complete the mission and the objective will be ticked off

If you’re new to GTA Online, no, you don’t need to own a lowrider to unlock the missions – Lamar will just offer them up through the phone.

Though, you might have to complete a few non-lowrider missions before he decides to dish them out and help you complete the objective.