GTA Online: How to choose your own Casino Heist vault rewards

GTA Online players can choose exactly what reward they want to receive for completing the Diamond Casino Heist with a simple trick.

After much demand from the GTA community, Rockstar finally opened up the Diamond Casino in Vinewood on December 12, giving players another way to make use out of their hard-earned cash.

It did not take long for fans to set their eyes towards the casino’s vault and its potential, however, with the Diamond Heist launching shortly after, offering up a variety of rewards and approaches for players to enjoy.

While the Diamond Casino Heist is one of the most rewarding heists to complete, with a maximum payout of GTA$3.6 million up for grabs, the content of the casino’s vault changes with each playthrough, potentially costing you a lot of money.

One GTA fan u/richymc9786 revealed how you can make the most out of your time by choosing your own rewards when attempting the heist, to earn the maximum payout.

How to choose Casino Heist rewards in GTA Online

Complete the casino heist once. Restart casino heist and start the 'scope vault contents' mission. Start the mission as normal until you hack into camera feed. When in camera feed find the vault contents. If you are unhappy with content, ring Lester and cancel casino heist. Leave casino and go back inside. Complete 'scope vault contents' with whatever the loot was- it doesn’t matter as the heist is already canceled. Return to the arcade and restart the heist. The vault's contents should already be confirmed as whatever you had during your previous run at the Casino Heist.

The glitch only allows you to earn the same rewards as you did in your previous run, so it requires you to have completed the heist with the desired rewards already.

It is also worth noting that there is a fee of $25,000 to restart the heist, although you can earn much more in return for making use of the trick.