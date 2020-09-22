GTA Online glitch makes MK II Oppressor bikes invisible

GTA Online players have come up with a dastardly trick that allows them to become invisible while riding on the MK II oppressors.

Even though there is plenty of variation when it comes to vehicles in Grand Theft Auto, you always know when you’re going to combat a troll when you see a MK II Oppressor hoverbike buzzing around in a lobby.

Advertisement

The hoverbike, which has been nicknamed the Boom Stick by many Grand Theft Auto Online players because of its rockets and resemblance to a broomstick from Harry Potter, can regularly be found chasing an unsuspecting player down before unleashing a barrage of explosives on to them.

While they’re a nightmare to deal with at the best of time, some players have taken things a step further and found a way to make them invisible.

Advertisement

That’s right, when you drop into a GTA Online lobby now, you might just have to combat an invisible MK II Oppressor. Why? Well, there’s a visual glitch going around.

Players have found a way whereby they spawn into a game, load up the Rockstar Creator, and then force an error message. By doing this, they are then sent back into the lobby and to their bike.

By boosting the hoverbikes jet as they return to the game, these players are then made invisible thanks to the visual glitch. It isn’t god mode, but it is pretty annoying to deal with.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hdrNWYM9v0M

Once invisible, these players can fly about as carefree as they like. They might still pop up as a minimap icon but even then, it’s difficult to fight an enemy that you can’t exactly see.

Given that it’s not really an exploit, but does have cause to be very annoying if it becomes widespread, Rockstar Games might have to roll out a hotfix so that the MK II Oppressor’s can’t just terrorize lobbies in an even more villainous way.