GTA 6 trailer 'teaser' in The Weeknd's music video debunked

Fans anxiously awaiting news regarding Grand Theft Auto 6 saw a glimmer of hope within a music video by The Weeknd, but soon had their dreams shattered.

While The Weeknd’s Binding Lights animated music video has been out since August, on September 15, fans noticed a possible GTA 6 clue hidden within it.

Advertisement

At the 56 second mark of the track, the words “GTA 6 Trailer” are shown. There is also at least one word before “GTA” that ends with an “N,” but the camera cuts before it’s shown.

This interesting find was noted by Grand Theft Auto Twitter account GTAVInewz.

Advertisement

During The Weekends music video, if you look at the top left you can see "GTA 6 TRAILER" idk if this means anything but this is really interesting.#GTA6 #GTAVI pic.twitter.com/IR7VC3EGh8 — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) September 15, 2020

“During The Weekends music video, if you look at the top left you can see ‘GTA 6 TRAILER,’” they remarked. “[I don’t know] if this means anything but this is really interesting.”

Read More: Rockstar finally responds to fans waiting for GTA 6 news

Unfortunately, the hype was short-lived. As Rockstar insider Yann2295 pointed out, “this, just like all the other messages in the video, are comments from viewers who watched the ‘show’ live on TikTok.”

So, while the newest GTA 6 theory was debunked, it just goes to show how thirsty fans are for anything even remotely related to the next installment.

Advertisement

Before people go too crazy over this… Yes it does say "GTA 6 trailer" at 0:56 in this video from @theweeknd, but this, just like all the other messages in the video, are comments from viewers who watched the "show" live on TikTok.https://t.co/MnF4rg5WGh pic.twitter.com/BmSFpkFjxP — Yan2295 (@Yan2295) September 15, 2020

It’s gotten to a point where recently, Shawn Fonteno, the voice of Franklin in GTA V, commented on why Rockstar was taking so long to release the game.

Read More: GTA Online player finds perfect stunt to eliminate jet griefers

“Y'all gotta understand, it’s a process to put these games out man,” he said on Instagram. “I keep telling you, if you all look at the interviews of us, it took us like four/four-and-a-half years to film and complete GTA 5. So, you gotta understand and know.”

At this point it’s anyone’s guess when Rockstar will formally announce the project, but when they do, expect the whole internet to collectively breathe a sigh of relief.