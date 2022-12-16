GTA Online Dec 16 update: Patch notes & secret changes revealed

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

A new GTA Online update was rolled out on December 16 by Rockstar Games, and here are the full patch notes including fixes for crashing issues and the Up-n-Atomizer festive skin.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Grand Theft Auto V players, with a Winter update on the way and likely – once again – snow will fall right across the map.

A number of new vehicles have already leaked for the upcoming event but before the festivities kick off fully, the dev team has some fixing to do.

Let’s take a look at everything included in the latest GTA Online update.

Rockstar confirmed the details of the patch on December 16, using their official developer blog page.

[December 16, 2022] – Game Stability and Performance

Fixed multiple crashes that occurred in GTAV and GTA Online

One of the specific fixes, confirmed by leaker Tez2, is for the Up-n-Atomizer festive skin. Many members of the community have been experiencing issues with their skin this December.

Another notable change landed for text chat, affecting PC players. According to Tez2, “Text chat should now work properly displaying messages from other players and not only friends.”

Those are the official and confirmed changes that have been implemented in this update, though players will still – no doubt – be hunting for secret tweaks after downloading it.