GTA fans blast Rockstar for Definitive Edition’s “shameless” Steam release

Grand Theft Auto fans are slamming Rockstar Games and Take-Two for launching GTA Definitive Edition on Steam without a patch.

The celebration of GTA 3’s 20th anniversary in 2021 became mired in controversy following the release of GTA Definitive Edition.

When Rockstar deployed the collection on consoles and PC via the Rockstar Launcher, most players were saddled with game-breaking glitches. The remasters were even delisted from the launcher for a time due to egregious errors.

Since the titles are in much better shape now, fans hoped the long-awaited Steam iteration would arrive minus any major troubles. Yet, it’s clear those who were skeptical had every right to worry.

GTA Definitive Edition’s patchless Steam version angers players

To the delight of many, GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas hit Steam on January 19 via the Definitive Edition. Such delight quickly grew into frustration, however, when players realized the latest version didn’t even come with “a single patch.”

Rockstar-dedicated Twitter account Ocean View called the move “shameless.” Notable insider Videotech_ blasted Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two Interactive.

According to the insider, Zelnick previously told people he would personally see to it that GTA Definitive Edition’s issues were sorted out.

Videotech_ later explained that their frustration stems from Rockstar re-releasing the game without addressing its ongoing issues.

Many responses to the above posts suggest some fans expected nothing less. “You really expected something different?” Red Dead News asked of the insider.

“The old Rockstar ain’t here anymore,” another Twitter user said in the thread. “Did you honestly think they’d have the integrity to fix the issues before pumping out the same hot mess on other platforms? Lmao,” came another reply.

Many argued that Rockstar’s laser focus on GTA 6 likely means it has little interest in fixing older games.