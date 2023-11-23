GTA 5 voice actor Ned Luke swatted while playing GTA Online

Ned Luke, who voices Michael De Santa in Grand Theft Auto 5, was swatted during a recent stream.

GTA 5 voice actor Ned Luke has abruptly ended a Thanksgiving day stream after he was swatted.

Swatting continues to be a problem for the streaming community. Now, the act has ended a Thanksgiving stream hosted by a prominent GTA 5 voice actor.

Getting swatted is when someone files a false report with law enforcement, claiming there is some type of emergency at a streamer’s address. The goal is to elicit a police response from the SWAT team to see the reaction on stream.

Swatting is something that many celebrities have dealt with for years, but streamers have become more prominent victims in recent years.

Grand Theft Auto 5 voice actor Ned Luke swatted during stream

For Ned Luke, his Thanksgiving-day Grand Theft Auto stream ended abruptly after he found himself swatted.

Luke, who voices Michael De Santa in Grand Theft Auto 5, regularly streams the game to his YouTube channel.

He was spending an afternoon playing the game with his community when he received a phone call, then announcing he had to end the stream as he had been swatted. Luke hasn’t responded further to the incident, though he did share a tweet of his Memoji shrugging.

Many users in the YouTube comments and on Twitter/X are showing support for Luke, with many calling for the swatting act to be declared a felony.

Others expressed surprise that swatting continues to be prominent. Luke is just the latest to be swatted recently. Dexerto previously reported popular streamer IShowSpeed was actually swatted twice in the span of one week after moving into a new mansion.

