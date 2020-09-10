Casino Heist diamonds return in GTA Online update with new spawn rate

Rockstar Games have rolled out another GTA Online update on September 10, and diamonds are back in the Casino heist rewards – with a higher spawn rate.

The game developers have been pulling out all of the stops in recent times, confirming a new heist is coming soon with a brand new location.

This week, there's a new set of wheels on the Lucky Wheel rewards podium, inside the casino. On top of that, you could be walking out with a whole bag of rare diamonds if you complete the heist.

As confirmed by Rockstar leaker TezFunz2, on Twitter, diamonds are now back with a much higher spawn rate than usual. They're not quite guaranteed, but we wouldn't bet against you if you entered the game's biggest gambling center. They boost the rewards of the mission greatly, so it's worth looking for them while they're available.

GTA Online update patch notes

There's a few big changes to talk about this week in GTA Online, from the new podium car to limited time cash bonuses.

Here, we break it all down for you so you have a clearer picture.

New podium car: Coquette D10

The Coquette D10 has landed on the Casino podium, meaning it's up for grabs on the Lucky Wheel. These rewards rotate weekly, so catch it while you can.

Free rewards and GTA 5 cash bonuses

Just by logging into GTA 5's online mode, this week you will be granted Lemon Sports Track Pants and Lemon Sports Track Top.

Aside from that, double GTA cash and RP is available for the following missions:

Land Grab Adversary Mode

Business Battles

Bunker Sell Missions

The premium race is Down the Drain, Time Trial is El Burro Heights, and RC Time Trial will be Vespucci Beach.

Huge discounts

These are the biggest deals you can find in GTA 5 for the next week, starting September 10.

40% Off: Bunkers and Renovations, Ardent, Weaponized Tampa.

50% Off: Torero, Swinger, Savestra, 190z, Stirling GT, Rapid GT Classic, Mamba, Infernus Classic, Z-Type, Viseris.

30% Off: Zentorno

25% Off: Youga Classic 4x4, Landstalker XL

Twitch Prime rewards

Aside from a further 10% on these discounts, GTA Online Twitch Prime members can also get access to their own killer deals. More information on that can be found here.