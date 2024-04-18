Genshin Impact leak indicates new Spiral Abyss content in version 4.7

Genshin Impact leakers have claimed that end-game content will receive a change with a brand new Spiral Abyss in version 4.7.

According to the leak, there will be a new Spiral Abyss coming soon, with 8 floors in total and 600 Primogems as rewards. It’s unclear whether these 8 floors will be separate or added to the current Spiral Abyss.

The existing version of the Spiral has 8 floors that can be attempted only once. Then, there are 4 more floors that reset every two weeks. You receive a total of 600 Primogems as rewards for clearing the 4 repeatable floors with the maximum possible stars.

If these new floors are added to the current Spiral Abyss, there is a chance that the total rewards will be increased. In other words, players might receive 1200 Primogems in total. It is also possible, that the developers will reduce the rewards across each floor, thereby keeping the total Primogems received, the same.

Finally, Genshin Impact may have a rotating Spiral Abyss similar to how it works in Honkai Star Rail. In the latter, the end-game content switches between Memory of Chaos and Pure Fiction. The same might happen for Genshin Impact as well where the two different Spiral Abyss will work differently but the rewards remain as 600 Primogems.

For now, little information is available, but it will become clearer once the beta version of version 4.7 is released in a few days. It is important to clarify here that this information is purely a leak and things could change once the official information is available.