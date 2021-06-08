Major internet disruption as Twitch, Reddit, Amazon, Twitter and more impacted - Dexerto

Users on Twitch, Reddit, Amazon, Twitter, and a number of other websites have reported outages as servers appear to be down across the entire internet.

In a major internet event that is not entirely the first of its kind, following a massive outage on Cloudfare back in July 2020, a whole host of customers and users are experiencing tremendous difficulty navigating their way around their regular websites.

Whether you’re scrolling through articles or looking for something to buy, on June 8, 2021, reports have been posted in the thousands about connectivity issues.

The disruptions were flagged during the morning when Twitter emojis were replaced by code scrambled across our timelines.

Twitch, Reddit & Twitter down

The likes of Etsy, HBO Max, PayPal, and other services people use daily suffered major outages.

As seen on Down Detector, a service monitoring major website server issues, thousands of problem reports have been submitted across multiple platforms.

For Reddit, over 20,000 reports have been filed at the time of writing. For Twitch, 5,500. For Amazon, 3,000.

Twitter emojis broken

It is not yet known when the outages will be over, but we’re hoping Twitter emojis at least return to normal shortly. They don’t look great right now.

UPDATE – 12:03 PM (BST)

Users have since started to report that Reddit has come back online, meaning you can visit your favorite subreddit pages again.

Amazon is also reporting that their service is “operating normally” in North America, Europe, South America, and other regions.

As the dust settles on this internet outage, we’ll be sure to keep this page updated. With some websites recovering, fingers crossed it won’t be long before things are running like normal.