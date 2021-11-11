Kyle Rittenhouse’s TikTok account becomes major focal point in trial

Kyle Rittenhouse’s TikTok account became a major focal point in his trial after prosecutors displayed and questioned the teenager about his profile on the video-sharing platform.

18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse is being charged with multiple homicides and unlawful possession of a firearm after killing two and injuring a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in November 2020.

As Kyle took to the stand to defend himself during the trial, the prosecutor brought up and questioned the teenager about his TikTok account.

Prosecutor Thomas Binger asked Rittenhouse about his TikTok account named ‘4doorsmorewh*res’. The account had 24 followers and has since been taken down from the platform, but an old screenshot was displayed in the courtroom.

Advertisement

Read More: Rittenhouse questioned about playing Call of Duty during trial

Kyle was asked about the account, where the prosecutor specifically mentioned the profile picture which showed the teenager holding a rifle. Rittenhouse’s account bio also read “Bruh, I’m just trying to be famous.”

The mentioning of the teenager’s TikTok has agitated many across social media. Some argue that it was unnecessary to mention the TikTok account. “The clown show continues,” said one, along with the clip of the prosecution talking about Kyle’s TikTok.

What the hell is the point of that line of questioning? Just demonstrates that he’s a typical teenage boy with typical teenage boy sense of humor. — 🇺🇸AZ🌵KB🇺🇸 (@karbar711) November 10, 2021

“What the hell is the point of that line of questioning? Just demonstrates that he’s a typical teenage boy with a typical teenage boy sense of humor,” said another on Twitter.

Advertisement

TikTok is also full of users uploading content discussing the trial, as their platform of choice is now part of the proceedings. Multiple videos about the trial have racked up millions of views.

Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial is still ongoing, with the teenager pleading not guilty to his charges after stating he acted to protect himself. However, some are accusing the prosecution of trying to entrap Mr. Rittenhouse, and demanding for them to be reprimanded for the “out of line questioning.”