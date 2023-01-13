Rumored Gears of War remastered collection still in development, says insider

According to an industry insider, Microsoft is still working on the rumored Gears of War Remastered Collection.

Rumors about a Gears of War remaster began circulating in early 2022, due to claims made during an episode of the XboxEra podcast.

One of the show’s co-hosts, Nick Baker, alleged Gears of War would get the Halo Master Chief Collection treatment. And apparently, the rumblings were that it would hit store shelves sometime in 2022.

Since that release window has passed, fans of the groundbreaking action franchise have begun to doubt the remastered collection claims. A new rumor suggests holding on to hope isn’t such a bad idea, though.

Article continues after ad

Supposed Gears of War Remastered Collection is still coming

In a recent Twitter thread, Nick Baker confirmed that he’s convinced the Gears of War collection is still on the way. “…I won’t back down. It’s happening,” the insider wrote.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Responding to another post, Baker stated he couldn’t offer much more in the way of concrete information. He is “working on loosening the grip,” however, suggesting there could be more details to share in the not-too-distant future.

Notably, Microsoft filed a gaming-related Gears of War trademark in September 2022, drawing further interest in the remastered collection rumors.

But the only Gears of War projects announced in the months since then concern TV and movie endeavors. Developer The Coalition is partnering with Netflix to bring an animated series and live-action film to the streaming platform.

Article continues after ad

How exactly the story will be adapted remains to be seen, yet fans have high hopes that Dave Bautista, who’s long campaigned for the Marcus Fenix role, will take part in some capacity.