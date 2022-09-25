Microsoft files new Gears of War trademark as remastered collection rumors fly

Microsoft has filed a new Gears of War trademark leading fans of the series to believe a remastered collection is on the way.

Gears of War fans have long been waiting for a remastered collection of the original games.

The Microsoft-owned IP was one of the original franchises that helped skyrocket the popularity of the Xbox 360 in the mid-2000s.

Now, dedicated Gears fans believe a move from Microsoft could signal the return of the original games.

The original Gears of War was released in 2006.

Gears of War trademark could be remastered collection

Xbox fans spotted a new Microsoft trademark filed on September 20 for “Gears of War.”

The re-upping of the trademark for the Gears franchise signaled to some that Microsoft could be prepping a remastered collection. Rumors had circulated earlier in 2022 that a collection could be coming, and now some are speculating this could mean that becomes a reality.

One Reddit user said of the filing, “A Gears of War collection wouldn’t surprise me. Getting a version of 2 and 3 that I can play on the PC would be very sick. So mostly a wish, but still.”

Another added, “I would actually love a Halo MCC-esque remake of the first 3 Gears games under the Unreal 5 engine first the Series S/X. I would love to see what the Coalition could do with new models and such. Especially Gears of War 3.”

Despite the high demand for a remastered collection, Microsoft hasn’t announced any concrete plans just yet.

For Gears fans’ sake, let’s hope Microsoft has something in store for the very patient fandom.