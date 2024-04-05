Multiple Gears 6 insiders have started talking about the game all of a sudden

Gears of War 6 could be surfacing later this year according to proven insiders, with it likely getting teased at this summer’s Xbox showcase.

News of a potential tease for the returning Gears of War franchise has come in thick and fast in the last day with three separate insiders making claims about Gears 6. Firstly, known industry insider Jeff Grubb teased that he has heard it’s likely we will see something from Gears 6 later this year.

On the Kinda Funny XCast, he affirmed speculation that Gears 6 should turn up at the Xbox Summer in the summer, so I think that tease sounds about right.”

Furthering that speculation, in response to the clip of Grubb teasing the reveal, The Verge’s Tom Warren tweeted: “Correct”.

Elsewhere, in a Resetera forum post, long-time insider Shinobi602 responded to a poster saying that new Hellblade 2 screenshots were “stunning”, by saying: “Wait until you see Gears. People aren’t ready”

That’s quite a flurry of Gears of War 6 hints in a short amount of time. It’s not clear if this has been spurned on by some kind of event, or if it is just the universe aligning for Gears 6.

Regardless, as ever with insiders, you can’t take it as gospel. That said, all of these sources have good track records, and that sure is a lot of smoke to happen without a fire. Here’s hoping we do see Gear 6 this summer because it’s been far too long since we’ve had a trip to Sera.