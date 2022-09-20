YouTuber apologizes for breaking NDAs to leak gaming news posing as TheRealInsider

YouTuber DanAllenGaming has issued an apology after the content creator leaked vital information for Assassin’s Creed and more under the name TheRealInsider.

Dan Allen, known on YouTube as DanAllenGaming, is a content creator that often focuses on gameplay, guides, and walkthroughs. The YouTuber is a regular social media user, engaging in debate and discussion revolving around the latest titles such as Assassin’s Creed, GTA 6, and more.

As Allen amassed a passionate following and increased his viewership, the creator was soon able to gain early access to highly sought-after titles as long he signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement.

Now, it has been revealed that Allen is actually the mind behind TheRealInsider, a popular leaker account.

DanAllenGaming caught out and revealed to be leaker TheRealInsider

TheRealInsider gained notoriety among the gaming community after leaking information regarding the future of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, before Ubisoft Forward. Alongside this leak, Allen had been breaking confidential agreements after receiving games for review, which in turn increased his following.

However, Allen was caught out on social media, after forgetting to switch accounts while replying to another user. The question which Allen responded to was aimed at his leaker account, which had no prior association with the YouTuber.

After responding, many Twitter users such as @Alain707x were quick to make the connection between the two.

Investigation of Allen’s actions went further, as known industry reporter Jason Schreier began to put the pieces together. Schreier connected multiple tweets between Allen’s personal and leaker account, in which both of them tweeted about the same pieces of information.

For a brief time, Allen opted for radio silence on social media amid the aftermath of his mistake. Since then Allen has briefly returned to Twitter, to offer an apology for his actions, though it has been mocked by many members of his community.

Allen said “I’m sorry to everyone for my actions. I’m ashamed and disappointed in myself.”

“I’ll be taking some time to reflect on my poor decisions, which will never occur again. To everyone that has supported me over the years. I’m truly sorry I let you down,” added the YouTuber.

In the wake of the reveal, TheRealInsider account is now deactivated on Twitter.