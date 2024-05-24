XDefiant’s hit registration is so bad players think it will “kill” the game

XDefiant has been finally released and its hit registration is already getting a lot of hate. Players have been frustrated by it and they think XDefiant’s poor hit registration will “kill” the game.

The word hit registration is mostly applicable to first-person shooter games. In simple terms, it means how accurately a bullet gets registered on an enemy player after being fired by a player’s weapon. A server processes the input from players’ game clients and a better and faster processing always leads to better hit registration, which many prefer.

Some players even believe that the hit registration issues could spell disaster for XDefiant’s longevity, claiming that it’s a problem they’ve failed to address since the 2023 beta tests.

“They’ve had forever to fix these issues. They were in the alpha and beta, which people disliked back then, and were promptly ignored to rush out the game,” said one player.

Others echoed this issue and commented, “They have had a year to breathe.”

Much of the community thinks fixing hit registration “needs to be the first priority” for the devs. “Even beyond just making the game frustrating to play, it also makes discussions about balance really difficult, because you can’t tell how something is actually supposed to work,” one player explained.

Players feel the positives of XDefiant get “overshadowed” by this negative aspect, especially if the game’s core mechanic “is shipped atrociously.”

The fact that some players are dying despite being behind a wall “for more than a second” has convinced them that XDefiant’s hit registration issue needs fixing as soon as possible.

The May 24 patch update, however, does address a netcode problem. It says, “That issue where you’d get hitmarkers on an enemy as they killed you, but their health bar still appeared full to you? The health bar display was wrong – you did damage them. Should be fixed now.”

So, it’s safe to say that the devs are aware of issues that are ruining the experience. Ubisoft haven’t commented on any complaints about hit reg and it’s not been addressed in the May 24 patch notes, though that doesn’t mean they’re ignoring it entirely.