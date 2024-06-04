XDefiant June 4 update patch notes: Matchmaking & party bug fixes, more

XDefiant’s June 4 update is the second patch of Preseason, with various fixes being rolled out. Here’s everything included in the XDefiant June 4 patch notes.

Like the May 24 patch, June 4’s update dropped at 6 am PT / 9 am ET. Ubisoft confirmed there will be an hour of downtime. While it’s not as major as the last one, it does fix some issues where party members with different crossplay settings enabled were not able to enter matches.

Input-based matchmaking setting status now updates correctly after you change it on Xbox consoles. Here’s everything from XDefiant’s June 4 update patch notes.

XDefiant’s Y1S0.2 patch mostly fixes issues related to in-game problems where players were having difficulties in joining lobbies or trying to matchmake with different settings enabled.

It lacks any gameplay updates, movement changes, or sniper rifle nerfs as many players hoped it would have.

Social

While in a party, we now display the most restrictive Crossplay setting among the party members, as it applies to the whole party. Also fixed an issue where party members with differing Crossplay settings couldn’t matchmake.

Fixed an issue with displaying incorrect player names on some Social screens.

Fixed a crash caused by spamming open/close View Party Invites, but who would even do that, calm down.

On consoles, Ubisoft Connect party invites could display as if they were coming from Xbox or PlayStation Network friends. Fixed that, along with some other weird invite-related things.

Miscellaneous