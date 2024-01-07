WoW players demand smaller raids throughout Season of Discovery

One of the most prominent new features in World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery is the 10-man raid adaptation of Blackfathom Deeps, and players want that experience to provide the formula moving forward.

Endgame raids like Molten Core and Onyxia’s Lair are usually geared towards 40-man groups in the non-seasonal version of Classic World of Warcraft. While successfully completing these activities with 39 others is one of the grandest experiences in gaming, it does come with logistical difficulties.

Primarily, assembling a group of that size without much in the way of matchmaking tools makes for a far more difficult prospect. Additionally, the time required to run through the raids is extensive, with many setting aside hours at a time to complete an entire run.

Now, some players have called for WoW: Season of Discovery’s first phase take on raiding to become the norm for the game moving forward.

WoW players have found new enjoyment in reduced raid sizes

In a post on Reddit, one user shared how much they have enjoyed the raid environment in Season of Discovery, expressing a desire to see this continue in later phases and the endgame.

Specifically, the player cited the enjoyment they garner from the increased responsibility in reduced group size as a significant reason for their desire to see 10-man raids continue. The ease at which smaller groups can communicate compared to larger ones is another determining factor.

Many responders were quick to echo the thoughts of the OP. One said: “Me too. Smaller raids would perfectly fit the SOD spirit, IMO. 60-man raids have to be adjusted because of the power creep anyway. So one could easily go with 10-20 players.”

Another claimed that smaller groups would help with the ongoing issues with GDKP raid runs for vast amounts of currency. They said: “If they make the end game raids 40-man, there will be GDKPs everywhere. Right now, you can easily pug a few players together and clear the content. GDKP warlords are the only people outside of a guild that will organize it. 40-man will kill the small groups of friends playing together. 15-20 players max, please. 40 is so outdated.”

Whatever Blizzard’s specific plans for the future of raiding in later phases of WoW: Season of Discovery, it’s likely the spirit of experimentation will see further adaptations like Blackfathom Deeps.