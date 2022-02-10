The Wolf Among Us 2: Trailers, gameplay features & plot details

Eight years after Bigby’s first video game adaptation came to fruition, The Wolf Among Us 2 is finally back in development and drawing closer by the day. While details are still scarce, here’s what we know about a potential release date, the game’s plot, and more.

Almost a full decade after the story kicked off, Bigby’s next chapter is finally around the corner. The Wolf Among Us 2 is back in active development after years of complications and fans won’t have to wait much longer.

With Telltale Games reborn and many previous developers back on the team, The Wolf Among Us 2 is one of their first major projects.

While it’s still early days yet, there’s still plenty to learn about the upcoming sequel. From a release window to rough plot details, here’s what we know about The Wolf Among Us 2.

Contents

Does The Wolf Among Us 2 have a release date?

The Wolf Among Us 2 does not currently have a release date nailed down. While the teams at Telltale Games and AdHoc Studio intend to launch the sequel in 2023, no specific date has been decided.

“We’ve got a long road ahead of us before the game is ready to launch in 2023,” Head of Player Engagement Darren Gladstone said on the PlayStation Blog.

While the title was originally announced in 2017, initial work was scrapped amid Telltale’s closure and the game’s cancellation in 2018. After coming back to life years later, the project started from the ground.

With development beginning again from scratch, fans will have to wait until 2023 at the earliest to see Bigby’s next chapter.

The Wolf Among Us 2 platforms

The Wolf Among Us 2 is expected to launch across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

While various Telltale projects have made their way to the Nintendo Switch and even mobile, the Wolf Among Us sequel currently has no plans to release on said devices.

That’s not to say it won’t be ported down the line, but don’t expect to continue Bigby’s story on a handheld platform at launch.

The Wolf Among Us 2 trailers

Official Announcement Trailer

The Wolf Among Us 2 made its surprise return during The Game Awards 2019.

While this brief teaser did little more than confirm the project, it was more than enough to drum up excitement once again.

First Trailer Reveal

Two years after the announcement came the first proper trailer on February 9, 2022.

This extended clip revealed updated visuals and teased where the story may take Bigby and Snow White.

The Wolf Among Us 2 plot details

The highly-anticipated Wolf Among Us sequel takes place six months after the events of the first game. While we know Bigby is set to explore more of New York than ever before, little else is known beyond that.

Exactly who we’ll encounter throughout the new case remains unclear. Devs are keeping almost every detail under wraps to protect the element of surprise when we get our hands on the game in 2023.

The Wolf Among Us 2 gameplay

While the game is still early into development, we do have a few early details on what to expect. Most importantly, The Wolf Among Us 2 is swapping to an entirely different toolkit as devs make use of Unreal Engine for the first time.

We also know that the studios are currently working on all episodes of the game at once. Rather than developing each chapter chronologically, the entire experience is being put together simultaneously.

This could indicate one big launch in 2023, opposed to the typical episodic rollout Telltale has been synonymous with. We’ll have to wait and see if that is indeed the case as we get closer to launch, however.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated here over the coming months as further details emerge on The Wolf Among Us 2.

