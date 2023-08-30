Sea of Stars hits impressive 100k sales milestone 1 day after release

Sabotage Studio’s latest project, Sea of Stars, has gotten off to a fantastic start, shifting 100k copies just a day after launch.

The brand new indie RPG, Sea of Stars, which comes from The Messenger developers Sabotage Studio and acts as a prequel to the action-platformer, has sold 100,000 copies on day one of its release.

While this is an impressive milestone for any indie game to reach so quickly, it’s perhaps even more so considering Sea of Stars was made available on both Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra at launch – something that the game has already made history for by being the first game to ever launch on both services simultaneously.

Sea of Stars reaches huge milestone just one day after it releases

The news was officially shared on Twitter on the game’s official account with the message “We’re speechless. Thank you.”

Given that the graphic in the tweet states the figure is based on copies sold, and not the amount of overall players, this indicates that 100k copies of Sea of Stars have been purchased by players on Nintendo Switch and PC but there are many more enjoying the adventure on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Sea of Stars is an increasingly popular RPG adventure where players follow the story of Valere and Zale, two heroes who can harness the power of the sun and moon, as they attempt to defeat an evil alchemist. The indie title is inspired by classic JRPGs including Chrono Trigger and Breath of Fire. It was initially launched as a Kickstarter project back in 2020 and has garnered a strong following ever since.

While Sea of Stars is technically a prequel to The Messenger that is set in the same universe, it plays in an extremely different way being a traditional turn-based RPG while its predecessor was a side-scrolling fast-paced action game. The gameplay may be different but it certainly retained the charm of the studio’s debut title.

Given the extremely positive reviews it received prior to launch – including our own – we’re not surprised to see the game doing this well. Our reviewer for the game described Sea of Stars as “A masterfully made video game, one that cements itself atop the genre, right alongside the all-time greats that inspired it.”