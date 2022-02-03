What time does Dying Light 2 launch? Release time for US, UK & AUS confirmed

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a matter of hours from launch, but what time does it release in your timezone? We’ve compiled a list of all Dying Light 2 release times.

Techland’s latest zombie/parkour adventure is nearly upon us as Dying Light 2 Stay Human releases today (February, 3, 2022).

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is the sequel to 2015’s Dying Light, itself a spiritual successor to Dead Island. A game which is still waiting for an official sequel. The good news is Dying Light 2 is about to launch, so the wait for this sequel is nearly over.

However, the game will be out at different times depending on where you are in the world. Luckily, we know exactly when that will be for every timezone. So, wherever you are in the world, here’s when you’ll be able to scramble across some rooftops to avoid the undead horde.

Dying Light 2 launch times

Here’s when Dying Light 2 Stay Human will release in each timezone on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC:

PST – 4pm

EST – 7pm

GMT – 12am (February 4, 2022)

For other territories, check out the image below for each individual release time. This helpful map lists many of the major territories the game will be releasing in as well as the launch time for each.

Dying Light 2 pre-load

Pre-loads are now possible on Xbox consoles, so those who’ve purchased the game digitally on their Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S will be able to jump straight into the action when the game unlocks in their region.

