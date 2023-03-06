Warzone 2 expert reveals trick to make “broken” audio setting even more powerful

Warzone 2 guru Metaphor has unveiled an audio tweak that he claims is “broken” and gives players extreme advantage over their enemies.

Locating enemies via audio cues like footsteps has been an FPS staple for a long time now and Warzone 2 is no different.

But the topic of audio cues has been somewhat controversial in Warzone with the introduction of audio equalization that lets you pinpoint enemy positions.

Coupled with some clever in-game audio settings for Warzone 2 your advantage over your enemies grows to significant proportions.

In his March 5 video, Metaphor revealed how to further tweak the audio equalization settings to maximize the audible cues that enemies give off. This enables you to always know if someone is nearby or in the same building.

Warzone 2 guru unveils “super broken” audio settings

“Honestly to the untrained eye it’s gonna look like I’m cheating on some of my kills and prefires,” Metaphor said when describing the audio settings. “You are just going to know when people are in the area, and that’s the most important thing about the audio.”

Here’s how to turn on this secret audio setting for Warzone 2 on PC:

Right-click the speaker icon on your taskbar and go to “Sounds”. In the “Playback” tab find the device with a green tick mark (Your default device). Right-click that device and go to “Properties”. Select the “Enhancements” tab. Make sure the “Loudness Equalization” setting is turned on. Then click “Settings…” button right underneath that. A new window will pop up, all you have to do is drag the slider towards the “Short” setting as far as it will go and select “Ok”. Click “Ok” to confirm the settings. Head into Al Mazrah with the enhanced audio. To turn this setting back off simply follow the steps and deselect the “Loudness Equalization”.

These settings will alert you to enemy footsteps and other audio cues in the area more easily.

Metaphor did underline that this audio setting has some problems with pinpointing the exact position of the enemy, and he recommends using it for solos where it’s the most effective. In larger queues, the audio gets a little bit too chaotic to be reliable.

Remember to play with a headset and focus on enemy audio cues to maximize the effectiveness of these settings. Good luck!