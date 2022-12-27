Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at sourav.banik@dexerto.com

Getting the right audio cues is necessary to understand the location of your enemies. So, here’s a rundown of the best audio settings to hear footsteps in Warzone 2.

When it comes to multiplayer games, footsteps are a crucial aspect to pinpoint the location of enemies. This feature is beneficial especially when you don’t have a visual on them and it’s no different for Activision’s Battle Royale sequel.

Getting the correct sound cue increases your chances of winning a gunfight or in some cases, even a game! This is why having the best audio settings is necessary along with the best settings for PC and consoles.

With that said, here are some of the best settings for you to hear the footsteps of enemies in Warzone 2.

Activision Blizzard Getting the right audio intel is crucial in Warzone 2.

Here’s a rundown of the best audio and sound settings for Warzone 2:

Volumes

Audio Mix : Headphones Bass Boost

: Headphones Bass Boost Master Volume : 65

: 65 Music Volume : 10

: 10 Dialogue Volume : 40

: 40 Effects Volume : 50

: 50 Hit Marker Volume : 75

: 75 Speakers/Headphones Game Sound Device : Default System Device

: Default System Device Mono Audio: Off

Subtitles

Subtitles : Default

: Default Campaign : On

: On Multiplayer : Off

: Off Coop : Off

: Off DMZ : Off

: Off Subtitles Size : Default

: Default Subtitles Background Opacity: 0

Voice Chat

Voice Chat : On

: On Game Voice Channel: All Lobby

All Lobby Last Words Voice Chat : On

: On Proximity Chat : On

: On Voice Chat Device: Default System Device

Microphone

Microphone Mode : Push to talk

: Push to talk Voice Chat Volume : 80

: 80 Microphone Test : Off

: Off Microphone Device : Default System Device

: Default System Device Mute Yourself When Connecting : On

: On Microphone Level: 85

Audio Advanced Settings

Juggernaut Music : Off

: Off Hit Marker Sound Effects : MW

: MW Mute Game When Minimized : Off

: Off Reduce Tinnitus Sound: On

These settings will help you with the best audio intel of enemies nearby. Remember, players often use the “Dead Silence” Field Upgrade to silence their footsteps while pushing enemies.

All you need to do is keep your ears prepared for a specific audio cue when it’s activated. Once you hear it, keep yourself prepared for a sudden attack from the direction of the sound.

So, there you have it — those are some of the best settings for you to hear the footsteps of enemies in Warzone 2. For more on the game, be sure to check out our other guides:

