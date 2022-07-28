Warhammer 40K: Darktide delayed to deliver “best possible game”

Brianna Reeves . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

Fatshark has announced a delay for Warhammer 40K Darktide, meaning the first-person action title will now launch a little later in the year.

Developer and publisher Fatshark first showcased Darktide during Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S showcase in July 2020. At the time, the game bore a 2021 release window for PC and Xbox.

Due to complications stemming from the global health crisis, Fatshark postponed the project’s release to early 2022. Another push saw Warhammer 40K Darktide receive its September 2022 due date.

The wait for this particular entry in the Warhammer series will now continue for a little while longer.

Warhammer 40K Darktide delayed to late fall 2022

Fatshark Delayed by only a few weeks this time.

In a message to the Warhammer community, Fatshark CEO and Co-Founder Martin Wahlund announced that 40K Darktide will no longer launch this coming September. The cooperative action title is now slated for a November 30, 2022 release.

Warhammer 40K Darktide will hit PC first, then migrate to Xbox Series X/S consoles on an unspecified date shortly thereafter.

The statement notes that such a decision should reflect the developer’s commitment to “taking the time necessary and doing whatever it takes to [deliver] the best possible game.”

A co-op-focused shooter, Warhammer 40K Darktide will task players with reclaiming the city of Tertium.

In this adventure, Vermintide 2’s brutal melee combat combines with gunplay to make for intense moment-to-moment action.

The game’s emphasis on character customization should also amplify the overall experience. Warhammer 40k faithful will find out for themselves later this fall, in the event Fatshark doesn’t once again push its due date.