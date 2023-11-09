Amazon offers serious deals on retiring LEGO Star Wars sets for Black Friday

Amazon is offering great savings on LEGO Star Wars sets that are retiring this year. Best get them while you can!

LEGO can’t make the same sets forever; fresh ideas and amicable shelf space are the lifeblood of LEGO, which means we’ll eventually have to say goodbye to some of our favorite sets.

Unfortunately, the LEGO Star Wars line of sets isn’t untouchable when it comes to retiring sets, which is a big shame because of the quality of sets the line gives us. It may be time to say goodbye to these sets soon, some as early as the end of 2023.

LEGO Star Wars retiring set deals from Amazon

Recreate Luke training on Dagobah with Yoda and R2-D2 in LEGO Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training from The Empire Strikes Back. The set contains three minifigures, an even 1,000 pieces, and is reduced by a whopping 36% from $89.99 to $57.59.

Speaking of iconic scenes, the first that comes to mind from Star Wars must be the Death Star finale scene. Which is faithfully recreated in the LEGO Star Wars Death Star Trench Run set in 665 pieces, reduced by 19% from $55.99 to $45.59 on Amazon.

These LEGO Star Wars diorama sets make a great gift for the older LEGO fan in your life, just in time for the holiday season.

Coming in hot with four minifigures, and 474 pieces. The LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter is a steal priced at $32.39, down 35% from $49.99. Best pick up this set before it retires. After all, you can’t take out the Death Star without an X-Wing.

More LEGO Star Wars Deals on Amazon

You can’t have an X-Wing without a TIE Fighter to shoot at and/or be shot at by. The LEGO Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter contains 432 pieces, three minifigures, and is currently on offer for $29.19, reduced by 35% from $44.99.

Fight off some wannabe Sith Lords in the LEGO Star Wars Inquisitor Transport Scythe set. This set contains 924 pieces and four minifigures, including Mister retired high ground himself, Ben Kenobi.

Here’s one LEGO Star Wars set from The Mandalorain that is not only available for the foreseeable future, but also selling at an all-time lowest price.

It wouldn’t be the first adventure Obi-Wan finds himself on. Recreate his landing on Kamino in the LEGO Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter. This set contains 282 pieces, three minifigures, and is on sale for 20% off, down from $29.99 to $23.99 on Amazon.

Seek out those filthy rebels on Hoth with the LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker. Featuring six minifigures, and a staggering 1,267 pieces, this set is worth braving the snow for when reduced by 20% from $169.99 to $135.99.

These LEGO Star Wars sets are on their way to retirement soon, so it’ll be a good idea to pick these sets up before we have to say goodbye forever!

