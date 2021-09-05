Viral Madden 22 TikTok shows why players are getting more tilted than ever

A TikTok has gone viral showing just how ridiculous the plays are getting in Madden 22, this time with a 200 yard run from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Madden 22, the newest entry in the series of NFL games by EA Sports, has been panned by critics and long-time Madden fans. The game currently sits at a 68 on score aggregator Metacritic, with reviewers pointing out the lack of polish and refinement of it’s core game modes.

A new video on TikTok has gone viral from Madden 22 showing just how overpowered and fast quarterbacks are, with 37-year old QB Aaron Rodgers running around the entire NFL field, twice, evading being caught by multiple defenders in the process.

Rodgers viral Madden 22 run

Madden TikToker stickgod102 makes videos playing competitive Madden, often for money or taking team requests by viewers. Their account has raked in over 230k followers, and in their most viral video to date, has amassed over 1 million views. In the video, Aaron Rodgers evades being sacked by running backwards all the way into his own end zone, only to run it all the way back for a touchdown.

The run ended up being over 200 yards in total, and it shows just how slow defensive players are in Madden 22, and how agile your quarterback can be. It is one of the most frustrating plays on his page, and he made the title of the video “He quit 5 seconds after this.”

Any time you give up a run like that to an aging quarterback like Rodgers, rage quitting the match might be the best option.

On top of these strange gameplay moments, Madden 22 seems to be full of bugs and glitches that have hindered the launch of the game. Hopefully for Madden fans, these glitches can be patched out ASAP to restore some order to the Madden universe.