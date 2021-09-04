Madden 22 best playbooks for offence and defense: Chiefs, Patriots, more

With Madden 22 now in full swing, there’s some ways you’ll be able to one-up your opponent while playing online. This can be done by using some of the best offensive and defensive playbooks within the game!

The annual release of Madden is one that football fans worldwide look forward to, as they’ll once be able to jump into the gridiron with their favorite team and try to lead them all the way to the Super Bowl.

However, if you fancy your hand at Madden’s Ultimate Team game mode, there’s a ton of fun to be had within the mode. As players are always duking it out online, and there’s a wide array of ways you can better your opposition.

One of these ways is by using the best playbooks within Madden 22, and we’re going to run over some of the best ones for the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

Best offensive playbooks in Madden 22

Using the best schemes within MUT is one of the ways you’ll be able to counter your opponent’s plays, as some team’s playbooks are catered so that you’ll be able to run more aggressive plays that’ll confuse your enemy.

Depending on the playstyle you want your team to adopt is going to make a difference in the playbook you lean towards. But, there’s some options that’ll definitely help your team produce a better offensive output, and we’re going to run over three playbooks for each playstyle.

Pass Kanas City Chiefs

Run Las Vegas Raiders or Tennessee Titans

Balanced New England Patriots



All of these are touted as some of the premier ones to use within Madden 22, and while offense is great, if you can’t stop the ball during a game, you simply won’t win!

Best defensive playbooks in Madden 22

On the flip side of the ball, some of the schemes you’ll want to use within MUT are going to be once again, based on the style of defense you want to play. If you rely more on pass coverage, rather than blitzing your opponent’s QB, then some playstyles are going to be better than others.

Whether you’re going to run a 4:3 layout or a balanced one, we’re going to dive into some of the best ones down below.

3:4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4:3 Minnesota Vikings

Balanced Alternate 46



All-in-all, there’s a flurry of choices you’ll have to make when setting up your team’s playstyle, and you’ll quickly be ready to dive into online competition within Madden 22!