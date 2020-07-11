UFC 4 revealed: Release date, Tyson Fury & Anthony Joshua, more

EA SPORTS have revealed their fourth UFC game – UFC 4 – with heavyweight boxing stars Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury getting to step into the Octagon in the newest crossover.

EA SPORTS have pretty much always dominated the sports video games scene with series like FIFA, Madden, and NHL. In 2014, they dipped their toe back into mixed martial arts and linked up with the UFC.

Since then, they’ve dropped three games that have had a few interesting characters including Muhammad Ali, Bruce Lee, and even UFC announcers Bruce Buffer and Joe Rogan.

With the announcement of UFC 4, British heavyweight boxing stars Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will also be joining the mix – stepping out of the squared circle and jumping into the Octagon.

EA SPORTS UFC 4 release date

EA has announced that UFC 4 will release on August 14 with UFC middleweight champion Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya and UFC welterweight contender Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal gracing the cover.

On top of all the yearly updates to fighters, equipment, and everything else – there are also changes for the fan-favorite career mode with fighter backstories and an improved way to evolve throughout a career.

Though, fans will also be able to take the Octagon outside of the usual arenas and backdrops. Yes, there are two unique locations that will quickly jump off the screen – The Backyard and The Kumite.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GjugTk9ovcI

As already noted, Boxing stars Joshua and Fury will also be stepping into the Octagon – giving fans who have waited for a brand-new Fight Night title that EA might a little bit of hope that they might consider it or even have something in the works. Though, we’ll have to wait and see on that.

UFC will also follow in the footsteps of other future EA releases like FIFA and Madden, meaning that if you purchase it on Xbox One, you will get an updated version for free once the Xbox Series X releases.