Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands system requirements: Recommended & minimum specs

Inspired by the bizarre yet beautiful world of Borderlands, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands plunges players into a chaotic universe fraught with danger, but can your PC handle the game’s system requirements? Here are the recommended and minimum specs.

If you’re looking for a looter shooter packed to bursting with colorful characters and complete and utter chaos, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is the game for you.

A Borderlands spinoff set in a Dungeons and Dragons-themed universe, your player is designated the role of ‘The Fatemaker,” a legendary hero who will slay the realm’s demons and defeat the “ultimate evil.”

Before you dive headfirst into the weird and wonderful world of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, though, you’ll need to know whether or not your PC specs match the game‘s system requirements. So, here’s a rundown of the minimum and recommended specs.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands PC requirements

While there are a whole host of different graphics settings for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, below are the minimum and recommended PC specs for the game.

This information comes courtesy of 2K Games, with all of the different graphics settings listed here.

Minimum specs

For those who are concerned that Tiny Tina’s wild adventure is going to blow up your PC (a fair concern given her nature), here are the minimum specs for the game.

Hardware Requirement GPU AMD FX-8350 (Intel i5-3570) CPU AMD Radeon RX470 (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB) RAM 6GB OS Windows 10 64-bit (version 1809) Storage 75GB HDD

Recommended specs

Looking to experience the Wonderlands in all their glory? Here are the recommended PC specs:

Hardware Requirement GPU AMD Ryzen™ 5 2600 (Intel i7-4770) CPU AMD Radeon™ RX 590 8GB (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB) RAM 16GB OS Windows 10 64-bit (version 1809) Storage 75GB HDD

So those are the minimum and recommended PC specs for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Does your PC hit these system requirements?