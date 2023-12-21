The PlayStation 5 officially sells 50 million units in just 3 years

Sony revealed that the PlayStation 5 has officially hit 50 million units sold in just over 3 years since its initial launch.

Since releasing in November 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been a juggernaut console in the gaming space. With hit exclusive games such as The Last of Us Part II, God of War Ragnorok, Spider-Man 2 and more all releasing on the console, PlayStation fans have been flocking to the store to pick the latest Sony hardware.

And while the PlayStation 5 has been approaching 50 million units sold for months now, new data reveals that the console has finally managed to hit the milestone just before the new year takes off.

As reported by the Financial Times, data from Ampere Analysis reveals that PlayStation sales grew by 65 percent to 22.5 million units this year. This figure is largely included by the mammoth number of PlayStation 5 units sold.

However, the PS5 was not able to reach the 50 million unit milestone before its predecessor, with the PS4 hitting the mark a week into its life before the new console did.

In saying this, the PS5 has had a successful second half of 2023, with Dexerto reporting back in July that the console had hit 40 million units sold, meaning Sony was able to sell an additional 10 million in just under 6 months.

With Christmas around the corner and many end-of-year sales ramping up now, Sony is seemingly well on track to hit their goal of shipping 25 million units in the next quarter and beginning of 2024.

As we approach 2024, we’ll be sure to keep you in the know with all the latest PlayStation 5 news, game rumors, and more.

