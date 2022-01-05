The Last of Us 2 multiplayer could be free-to-play with microtransactions

Naughty Dog have sent the feelers out for a new job role that not only hints at The Last of Us II finally getting online multiplayer, but it could be F2P with microtransactions.

2020 saw the release of one video game’s most anticipated sequels in history — The Last of Us II. The eagerly-awaited follow-up to the hugely successful first game hit all the right notes but was missing a key feature from the first game — online multiplayer.

The Last of Us’ multiplayer was very well-liked and an understated part of the overall game package. Naughty Dog have already confirmed that the successor would also get some kind of multiplayer aspect, just not at launch.

Sony have already taken down leaked footage of the multiplayer, and now it appears closer than ever thanks to this new job listing.

On Naughty Dog’s ‘Careers’ page, there is a position open for a ‘Senior Monetization / Economy Designer’. We do need to point out that nowhere does it directly mention that this is tied to The Last of Us II online multiplayer, but given that we know it’s in the works it seems a reasonable suggestion.

The role wants budding candidates to: “Embark on Naughty Dog’s newest adventure – the studio’s first standalone multiplayer game! We’re seeking to bring the same level of ambition and quality of our signature, story-driven games to this unique multiplayer project, so we are looking for an experienced, creative, and collaborative Monetization Designer to help us build an incredible, player-friendly economy. This position will have the opportunity to be highly innovative and make their mark by developing a best-in-class economy system from the ground up.”

Uncharted has previously had online multiplayer, and it seems like Naughty Dog want to be more ambitious this time around. Though, it seems like the player may not need to own the original game as the description mentions ‘first standalone multiplayer game’ almost immediately.

This would suggest that The Last of Us II’s multiplayer will be a separate release.

With microtransactions involved, it would be a safe assumption that Naughty Dog are looking to enter the very profitable live service market. The business model has proved very successful for games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Warzone, and a dedicated free-to-play, The Last of Us II online mode could be a huge success.

Obviously, a lot of this is speculation based on the facts discovered so far. So take this all with a pinch of salt until we hear something more official from Naughty Dog themselves.