The Finals players convinced game is “better” off without meta

The Finals has been out for about a month and players are busy grinding through the game. However, players feel that the meta that has developed so far has made the game stale and boring.

The Finals is slowly moving towards becoming a competitive game. As such, with every PvP-centric competitive title, there is bound to be a meta where some of the weapons or classes are stronger than others.

However, players feel that the current meta is ruining the fun as it is becoming a lot like Overwatch and losing its identity in the process. This is definitely a point to consider, but the state of meta depends a lot on how well the developers manage to balance all aspects of the game.

The Finals players believe inclusion of meta will ruin the game

The discussion regarding the meta was started by a Reddit user named some_recluse. The user claimed, “To me, once this meta developed, the game became less fun. It feels way too similar to overwatch with shield after shield getting leashed and revived. And if you don’t do this, you can’t compete in ranked.”

They continued, “I hope they can balance things so more is viable. I’d love to go into a game and NOT know what I’m going to face.” This post received a lot of attention from other users as quite a few of them feel the same way.

One such user commented, “When a game has 1 or 2 meta picks, the competitive scene of the game gets stale really quickly.” Another player chimed in, “I have no interest in playing this game competitively, but the chaos of quick play is great.”

One player also mentioned, “Completely agreed, op. Metas go stale on day 1 imo. Variety is the spice of life, as they say.” Lastly, a player claimed, “You’re 100% right but I’m ok with that I think it makes the non-ranked modes still worth something and fun to play unlike most games.”

Therefore, it is safe to say that players feel that The Finals has a lot of potential. This game should not become as stale as long as the developers put in the time. However, it is also important to keep in mind that the game is barely a month old. This means it is too early to judge the meta, as a lot can happen in the coming months.