The Finals players call for changes to “frustrating” ranked matchmaking

The Finals community is calling for changes to the game’s ranked matchmaking after many players find themselves in Diamond lobbies.

The Finals ranked mode, Tournament, enables players to queue up for competitive matches and flex their skills. While casual games can be a great place to relax and try out some devastating combos, The Finals ranked mode is where many choose to spend their time.

However, there is one frustrating issue that is preventing the community from fully enjoying this playlist – the lack of ranked matchmaking. This has led to players avoiding ranked altogether and even going as far as quitting the game entirely.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Finals players demand changes to ranked matchmaking

“Me (Gold) and my two friends (both silver) queued ranked today and played diamond streamers and top 5000 ranked players the whole time,” wrote one player on the official The Finals Reddit page.

“It feels so nonsensical and frustrating to lose fame points to the player ranked 300 in the world when I am specifically queuing a game mode to match people at my rank, which is pretty damn average.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It’s because of this issue that some players have decided to completely avoid ranked play altogether. “I have personally decided not to touch ranked till season two because I knew there would be major issues,” responded one player. “The game is so new and the player base at this level was unexpected by the devs. I’m just having fun enjoying the game for what it is and not getting mad at it prematurely.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Embark Studios The Finals ranked mode is causing quite a stir within the game’s community.

Even high-ranked players have noted how The Finals’ ranked experience isn’t much better, especially during solo play. “The lack of a proper ranked matchmaking system just makes the solo queue experience dreadful for a high skilled player” commented another player.

“The better you are, the worse players you get matched with to balance/average out the mmr. It is extremely exhausting going 15k+ focusing primarily on the objective, but losing a match because my teammates have 2 kills, 1000 combat score, 0 objective score and 1000 support score between the both of them.”

Article continues after ad

While the developers have yet to reveal whether The Finals has SBMM, it’s clear that the game’s community wants changes to the game’s matchmaking system.