Team Fortress 2 devs finally respond to botting controversy after in-game protest

Team Fortress 2 devs have finally addressed the game’s widespread botting problem that has been going on for close to 2 years.

Anyone who’s logged on to Team Fortress 2 in recent memory will be able to tell you bots are a massive problem in the game. Not only are bots openly hacking, but they often bear racist and bigoted names, as well as straight up advertisements.

To try and get something done about it, the Team Fortress 2 community staged a “peaceful protest” and got the hashtag #SaveTF2 trending on May 26. The next day, devs tweeted from the game’s Twitter account for the first time in almost two years, promising action.

A new tweet from devs appeared on the TF2 Twitter on May 27 for the first time since October of 2020, reassuring the community their complaints were being heard.

“TF2 community, we hear you! We love this game and know you do to,” devs tweeted. “We see how large this issue has become and are working to improve things.”

The botting issue has gotten so bad, that it’s almost guaranteed you’ll run into some while playing. It’s also become so widespread, that players have started calling the game “unplayable.”

Valve didn’t elaborate on what exactly they plan to do about the botting problem, whether it’s devote more resources to combatting it, or expand the tiny team allocated to keeping the game running.

The simple fact they’ve finally acknowledged it is huge news for players, who had all but given up on any kind of action being taken. Hopefully this means the bots do get taken care of, and Team Fortress 2 can once again be “playable” for actual humans.