System Shock Review: Faithful remake at its best

System Shock is an iconic FPS from 1994, and Nightdive Studios remake has now brought it into 2023. But does it live up to the original or fail to impress the fans of the classic?

Few FPS games have the level of acclaim in the retro gaming community as System Shock. The first of its kind, it revolutionized the immersive sim genre with its riveting story, and ground-breaking gameplay. That’s why Nightdive Studios remake is a daunting prospect. Bringing the cyberpunk classic back to life is a precarious task considering how beloved the original is.

The nearly eight-year development cycle began after a successful Kickstarter campaign raised over $1 million in funding. However, it was repeatedly delayed due to the switch to Unreal Engine and the restarting of development from scratch twice. After such a troubled development, it’s easy to be a little wary of the release.

Hence, I was eager to see how this stacked up against my fond memories of exploring the eerie corridors of Citadel Station. And after a 20-hour playthrough, I have to say, I was pleasantly surprised.

System Shock – Key Details

Price: $39.99 (USD)

$39.99 (USD) Developer: Nightdive Studios

Nightdive Studios Release Date: May 30, 2023

May 30, 2023 Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S/One, PC, MacOS, Linux

System Shock trailer

Experience the Citadel Station like never before

System Shock takes place in a cyberpunk version of the year 2072, onboard a space station called The Citadel. You assume the identity of an anonymous Hacker and work to thwart the schemes of an evil AI known only as SHODAN.

Nightdive Studios has put in a lot of work on the presentation of this remake. The landscapes are rich in detail, and updated graphics bring Citadel Station to life in high definition.

Every element of the game’s cyberpunk style, from the flashing neon lights to the dirty machinery, has been given a fresh coat of paint while still maintaining the dark and menacing feel of the original. The seamless blend of modern 3D graphics and 16-bit pixels give the game the hauntingly nostalgic appearance

Nightdive Studios The Cyberspace is beautifully crafted in the remake.

Every aspect of the game’s setting, from the Citadel Station’s shadowy hallways to the mutated creatures, has been thoughtfully redesigned. There’s a distinct sense of fear that builds throughout the journey, thanks to the lighting effects and creepy aural cues.

Cyberspace is stunning as you glide and use your Pulser Combat to eliminate computer viruses and override SHODAN’s security measures. System Shock recognizes the importance of a game’s soundscape in creating a fully immersive experience too.

Nightdive Studios The remake is full of gore visuals and hallucinating mutants.

The restored audio is exceptional, full of ghostly ambiance, faraway machinery, and the unsettling mutterings of the looming AI nemesis. Excellent voice acting captures the ominous atmosphere of SHODAN, as well as the desperation of the station’s last remaining residents.

The game makes no attempt to conceal its gory undertones either. In fact, in one of the levels, you’re tasked with finding and carrying a severed head in your inventory to gain access to an area. All of these elements play together like a terrifying harmony, helping sell the horror aboard the citadel.

Nightdive Studios Players can choose between a variety of weapons to slay their enemies in System Shock.

Swing that Rapier and slash cyborgs

System Shock strikes a balance between staying true to the original and adding new, exciting gameplay elements. That’s not easy to do, especially with a game this revered, so Nightdive Studios did a great job of keeping what made the original so engaging while also improving dated mechanics.

Complex stages and intense combat are now easier to navigate than ever before, thanks to the game’s well-implemented modernized controls.

This allows for exciting encounters with menacing creatures that inhibit the Citadel Station. The game’s diverse arsenal of weapons also gives players a lot of leeway to tackle difficulties however they choose.

Nightdive Studios The Laser Rapier is a worthy weapon to use in System Shock.

You have the option of going guns blazing with the Mark III Assault Rifle or slashing cyborgs to bits with the stunning Laser Rapier. All the classic weapons from the original return, however, each has been given a complete makeover so that they can stand toe-to-toe with other first-person weapons in the current age.

Levels are exceptionally designed, with a non-linear structure that beckons players to explore them. You’re immersed into Citadel Station thanks to its many hidden clues, audio logs, and environmental storytelling elements that help paint the picture of what has happened. While these might feel like outdated and overused now, it’s fascinating to see where this narrative delivery device started.

The puzzles are as well-thought-out as they were previously, presenting a worthy challenge, which, I’ll admit, did impede my progression several times.

Nightdive Studios Players come face-to-face with SHODAN in an epic Cyberspace battle.

Stuck in the middle with SHODAN

While improving upon its predecessor in the technical departments, the System Shock remake’s story remains faithful to the original. While the core of the story changes, the new script adds more depth to the characters and raises the emotional stakes, making the journey more interesting.

Terri Brosius’ excellent voice acting captures SHODAN’s malevolence and cunning, making her return as unsettling as ever. Deepening the adventure is the opportunity to converse with the fascinating supporting cast.

Nightdive Studios Players can check out the station stats in their HUD.

Especially considering the era it came out in, this story is more than simply a thrill trip, thanks to the story’s persistent themes of identity, humanity, and the perils of unfettered technology growth. Quite timely, no?

Although, the game does have a few hiccups. Occasionally, I suffered technical issues like frame rate drops or texture pop-ins that would temporarily ruin the flow. Also, while the game gives you multiple options to change the color of your Heads Up Display (HUD), most of it doesn’t quite blend with the changing environments.

Verdict – 4/5

The System Shock remake acts as an excellent model for how to modernize a great game without diluting its core values. Its impressive visuals, polished gameplay, enveloping atmosphere, and intriguing story make for a remarkable adventure.

System Shock is a must-play for anyone interested in the origins of the immersive simulation genre or a die-hard fan of the original. Nightdive Studios has done a brilliant job of paying tribute to the original, creating a game that will appeal to both new and veteran players. Insects, get ready to become SHODAN’s slave and dive into the terror that awaits you.

Reviewed on PC.