Super Mario Wonder players delighted as “outdated” featured is removed 

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has done away one of the most disliked features in the series, and fans are expressing their delight, especially those who want to take their time or use the game to teach others about platformers.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is one of the most unconventional games in the franchise, which includes removing an element that has been in nearly every single Mario title in the past. For once, this hasn’t displeased fans, as they have praised the removal of this antiquated piece of game design.

As the original Super Mario Bros. on the NES was released in the ’80s, it has a lot of arcade game DNA in its design. Things like the lives system originated in arcade titles, where they acted as a punishment for failure, but this element was downplayed over time, with later Mario games making it easy to stock up on lives with no issue.

The older Mario titles were meant to test the player’s skill, but the newer ones are more about the experience, with games like the incredible Super Mario Odyssey encouraging players to enjoy exploring its many worlds and power-ups.

Nintendo Wonder is a traditional side-scrolling Mario game.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder players love that the time limit has been scrapped

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has finally scrapped the time limit in stages, which is something that has been in nearly every entry in the franchise. While video game fans are often resistant to changes like this, a thread on the official Nintendo Reddit is overflowing with praise for the removal of the time limit.

“The time limit and the score were not really vital or necessary so I don’t care about them not being there.” One user wrote, “I love it!” and another commented “It really allows you to explore the levels now and be truly captivated by each level design. It’s stress-free, and also the game is totally more appealing to younger children and newbies at 2D Mario, which is another plus.”

One of the recurring themes among the comments is that the removal of the time limit is great for Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s multiplayer. A lot of Mario fans might not even notice the time limit, but if they’re playing alongside a child or someone who isn’t familiar with the series, then they can spend as long as they want teaching the other player the ropes, without fear of a game over.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder technically didn’t remove the time limit completely, as there are some challenges involving the Wonder Seeds that pit the player against the clock, though these are for optional unlocks and won’t prevent the player from completing the stage.

The consensus is that the time limit is an outdated piece of design for a game like Super Mario Bros. Wonder. This is a game that’s all about spectacle, exploration, and experimentation, so enforcing a timer just restricts the enjoyment that can be had with one of the best Mario titles in years.