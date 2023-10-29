Super Mario Wonder: How to find the secret exit in Piranha Plants on Parade

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has some tricky secrets, such as the secret exit found in World 1’s Piranha Plants on Parade. Here’s how to find this secret exit and what you get for unlocking it.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is finally here and many Nintendo fans are already finding it to be an excellent next step for 2D Mario platforming.

While Nintendo has spiced up the classic 2D Mario formula with new power-ups, and new mechanics like the Wonder effect, the development team has also kept in many 2D sidescrolling staples like secret exits.

One of the trickier secret exits actually comes in the second level in the entire game, called Piranha Plants on Parade. Here’s how players can find this secret exit and see what it unlocks for themselves.

How to reach the secret exit in Piranha Plants on Parade

First things first, players need to enter Pranha Plants on Parade, which is the second level located in World 1 Pipe-Rock Plateau.

From here, progress through the level as normal until you come across a floating Wonder Flower, floating side-to-side on the music blocks below.

Grab the Wonder Flower and enjoy the unique Wonder Effect while avoiding the Piranha Plants. After the Wonder Effect is over and you’ve collected the Wonder Seed, look for a series of Music Blocks next to a large pipe as seen in the image below.

Getting a running jump from right to left, sprint jump on the very last yellow Music Block and land on the diagonal pipe on the platform above.

Jump up and head down the warp pipe all the way to the left. From here, you will enter the foreground and pass the regular exit of the course.

Keep going left until you make it to another warp pipe. Enter the pipe and you will exit into the regular course to find the secret exit Flag Pole. Jump off the blocks at the highest point to get the Golden Flag and exit the course through the secret exit.

Finding the secret exit will not only give players a sneak peek at the Petal Isles but also introduces Captain Toad in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Speak to Captain Toad to collect 50 Flower Coins.

