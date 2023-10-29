Super Mario Bros. Wonder: All Wonder Tokens in Search Party – Puzzling Park

Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s Search Party Puzzling Park course tasks players with finding hidden Wonder Tokens to finish the level. Here’s how you can find all the hidden Wonder Tokens in W2’s Puzzling Park.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has a variety of different courses that players can tackle to unlock new paths or collect Wonder Seeds.

While courses like the various Badge Challenges and races test players’ platforming skills, Search Party courses task fans with finding hidden Wonder Tokens throughout the level to complete the course.

The first Search Party level, called Puzzling Park, is located in World 2 – Fluff-Puff Peaks and is actually quite tricky to complete alone. Thankfully, this handy guide will help solo players locate every hidden Wonder Token in Puzzling Park so you can move on.

Puzzling Park – Wonder Token 1 Location

Upon entering the level, head right to the small platform bridge. There are a handful of secret blocks here that players can hit.

These blocks will be visible if you are playing as either Nabbit, Princess Peach, or Yellow Yoshi. Hit the blocks to build a platform to reach the first Wonder Token.

Puzzling Park – Wonder Token 2 Location

The second Wonder Token is located just below the area with the platform bridge. Head to the left and drop below the area to find a cave with a handful of Golden Warp Pipes.

If you happen to be playing as Yellow Toad, you may see a conspicuous hidden block floating high above the ground.

Next, push the leftmost Warp Pipe a few tiles to the right. After placing it just right, you will find a hidden block that will reveal the Wonder Token. You can use the image below as a reference.

Puzzling Park – Wonder Token 3 Location

The third hidden Wonder Token is actually located far in the background of the stage and is difficult to see when playing normally.

To reach this hidden area, cross the main section of the stage where a Warp Pipe is spitting out a single Super Mushroom.

Enter the Warp Pipe to reach the secret area in the background and collect the third Wonder Token.

Puzzling Park – Wonder Token 4 Location

The fourth hidden Wonder Token is located at the very bottom of Puzzling Park. To reach it, head down to where you entered the earlier cave to find the second Wonder Token.

However, instead of entering the cave, drop down the pit past the Golden Warp Pipes. This pit won’t end in a Game Over, but will instead take you to the fourth Wonder Token. Collect it and take the pipe back up.

Puzzling Park – Wonder Token 5 Location

The fifth and final hidden Wonder Token is located high up in a corner in the right part of the course.

To reach it, exit the Golden Warp Pipe from Wonder Token 4 and head to the right through the passable platforms.

The top platform houses a hidden Luigi block on the far right tile of the platform. Hit it from underneath to sprout a vine.

Climb the vine and collect the fifth hidden Wonder Token. This will cause a Wonder Seed to spawn near the beginning of the course. Collect the Wonder Seed to complete the Puzzling Park.

And there you have it! That’s every hidden Wonder Token location in Search Party – Puzzling Park in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. For more Nintendo content, make sure to check out our home page.