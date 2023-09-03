Super Mario Bros. Wonder: All power-ups & what they do

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has a variety of helpful power-ups that Mario and friends can use on their adventure. Here’s a breakdown of every power-up and what they do.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the first brand new 2D Mario game in 10 years, and it certainly looks to breathe new life into plumber’s sidescrolling adventures.

Aside from the all-new art style, one of the many aspects that looks to shake things up in the Mario Wonder is the new power-ups that fans can make use of.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has already confirmed some brand new and returning power-ups that Mario and friends can use throughout the game. Here’s a breakdown of all the power-ups we know of so far and what they do.

Contents:

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: All power-ups explained

Elephant Fruit

Nintendo Every playable character in Super Mario Bros. Wonder has a unique Elephant form.

The Elephant Fruit made waves during Mario Wonder’s reveal and looks to be one of the most prominent power-ups used throughout the adventure.

As fans learned in the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct, the Elephant Fruit gives each playable character an Elephant form, which can do a variety of new actions.

Players swing their trunks to attack enemies and destroy blocks, break blocks with ease, and dash across large gaps. Additionally, players in Elephant form can store water in their trunks to solve puzzles and put out fires.

Bubble Flower

Nintendo Mario and his friends adopt pink and purple color schemes when using the Bubble Flower.

The Bubble Flower is another brand new power-up in Mario Wonder that can be used to help in platforming and subduing enemies.

By using the Bubble Flower, players can send out slow-moving bubbles that completely get rid of smaller enemies like Goombas, Koopas, and even Dry Bones. These bubbles can even travel through terrain, allowing you to defeat hard-to-reach enemies.

Additionally, players can jump off of the bubbles they create to gain an extra height boost when going through levels.

Drill Mushroom

Nintendo The Drill Mushroom gives Mario and friends a drill for a hat and a black and red color scheme.

As the name would suggest, the Drill Mushroom is a power-up that gives Mario and company a handy drill on their hats.

This drill can protect players from attacks from above or destroy hard surfaces from below. Additionally, players can use it when ground-pounding to drill into blocks and other obstacles.

The Drill Mushroom also lets players burrow underground and through the ceiling, making it a great way to avoid enemies, navigate obstacles, and reach hidden areas.

Fire Flower

Nintendo The classic Fire Flower makes a return in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

The first returning Mario power-up we’ve seen in Mario Wonder is the classic Fire Flower. Just like its past iterations, the Fire Flower allows Mario to shoot fireballs from his hands to defeat enemies.

Super Mushroom

Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Wonder does show Mario’s tiny form, so the Super Mushroom will return.

Of course, no Mario game is complete without the Super Mushroom, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder seems no different.

While we haven’t seen the Super Mushroom directly just yet, we do not that Mario’s un-powered up from makes a return. As such, the Super Mushroom will almost certainly serve to bring Mario and friends to their Super forms.

Wonder Flower

Nintendo The Wonder Flower is Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s flagship power-up and has a variety of different effects.

The Wonder Flower is a unique power-up that serves as the flagship item of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. However, the Wonder Flower does more than just give Mario and friends a new ability.

From what we’ve seen so far, the Wonder Flower has a lot of different effects. This power-up can alter an entire stage’s design, make obstacles like Warp Pipes move, change the course’s perspective, and change Mario’s form completely.

It seems the Wonder Flower has a lot of hidden potential they will be key to finishing many different courses throughout the game.

This page will be updated when more power-ups are confirmed for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, so stay tuned for future inclusions.

And there you have it! That’s every power-up we currently know about in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. For more Nintendo content, make sure to check out our home page.