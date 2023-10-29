Super Mario Bros. Wonder: All Wonder Tokens in Search Party – An Empty Park?

Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s Search – An Empty Park? course tasks players with finding hidden Wonder Tokens to finish the level. Here’s how you can find all the hidden Wonder Tokens in W3’s An Empty Park.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder includes a ton of levels for players to run through, with a variety of different Wonder effects to experience throughout.

However, some courses serve as slowed-down breaks from the action, like the Search Party courses. These levels task fans with finding hidden Wonder Tokens throughout the level to complete the course.

Article continues after ad

The second Search Party level, called An Empty Park?, is located in World 3 – Shining Falls and features tons of hidden blocks. This guide will help solo players locate every hidden Wonder Token in An Empty Park? to complete the course.

Article continues after ad

An Empty Park? – Wonder Token 1 Location

The first hidden Wonder Token is located in one of the many hidden blocks throughout the course. To begin, start jumping off the ground to uncover rectangular hidden blocks.

The Wonder Token is located in the bottom right hidden block, but players will need to make a platform out of the other blocks to collect it.

Article continues after ad

For the remainder of this guide, the blocks that Princess Peach is standing on or hitting in the images below will reveal the hidden blocks housing each Wonder Token.

Nintendo

An Empty Park? – Wonder Token 2 Location

From the first Wonder Token, continue to jump and uncover hidden blocks. The second Wonder Token is located in the far right hidden block, and players will once again need to find more blocks to create a platform to collect it.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Nintendo

An Empty Park? – Wonder Token 3 Location

Next, you will need to spawn a moving platform by hitting two more hidden blocks. These blocks are located right next to the edge of the cliff on the left of the stage.

Article continues after ad

Once you have spawned the moving platforms, jump on the one moving up and down. Jump at the top of its path to reveal another hidden block that spawns a moving platform going left to right.

Jump along this path to reveal yet another hidden block shown in the image below. This hidden block will spawn a cloud platform and a waterfall. Finally, hit the hidden block that Princess Peach is standing on in the image below to unveil the third hidden Wonder Token.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Nintendo

An Empty Park? – Wonder Token 4 Location

Climb the waterfall and land on the storm cloud platform. From here, jump up to reveal two more hidden blocks, which will unveil another storm cloud waterfall. The hidden block to the right will spawn the fourth hidden Wonder Token.

Nintendo

An Empty Park? – Wonder Token 5 Location

To collect the fifth and final Wonder Token, climb the second waterfall. On the right side of the waterfall, hit a hidden block to spawn a third waterfall.

Swim up the third waterfall and hit yet another hidden block located on the left side of the screen, shown in the image below. This will spawn the fifth Wonder Token. Collect it to create the Wonder Seed and finish the course.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Nintendo

And there you have it! That’s every hidden Wonder Token location in Search Party – An Empty Park? in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. For more Nintendo content, make sure to check out our home page.