Super Mario Bros. Wonder: All Badges & what they do

Badges are a new addition in Super Mario Bros. Wonder that players can equip to give their characters new abilities and much more. Here is a breakdown of all the badges we know about and what they do.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a brand new take on 2D Mario and it already looks to be shaking up the mustached plumber’s sidescrolling formula quite a bit.

With a ton of new and unique power-ups, fun courses, and the brand-new Wonder effect, Mario Wonder is already looking to be a breath of fresh air for Nintendo’s mascot.

Article continues after ad

Now, fans have learned that they can even equip Badges to their character to give them new moves, abilities, and much more. So, let’s break down all of the Badges we currently know about in Super Mario Bros. Wonder and what they do.

Article continues after ad

Nintendo Players can find Badges in chests and even purchase them in shops in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

All known Badges in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Here’s a list of every Badge players can equip in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, including it’s effect and where to find it:

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Badge Effect Location Parachute Cap While in midair, press ‘R’ or shake the controller to open your hat and float slowly downward. Currently Unknown Wall-Climb Jump Jump against a wall and then press ‘B’ to jump straight up once. Clear the Wall-Climp Jump 1 Challenge Course Dolphin Kick While underwater, press ‘R’ or shake the controller to unleash a brief burst of speed. Currently Unknown Floating High Jump Jump higher than usual and momentarily float. Currently Unknown Crouching High Jump Crouch and charge up power to jump higher than usual. Currently Unknown Times High Jump Time consecutive jumps just right to jump higher than usual. You’ll even jump high on sand. Currently Unknown Grappling Vine Throw out a horizontal travelling vine that allows players to latch onto walls and cling to them. Currently Unknown Safety Bounce Automatically allows players to recover from dangerous falls, such as bottomless pits and lava. Purchased from a Poplin Shop for 100 Flower Coins Sensor Characters will glow and make noise when important items like Flower Coins are nearby. Currently Unknown Coin Magnet Characters will automatically draw in and collect nearby coins. Currently Unknown Invisibility Characters will be completely invisible to both enemies and the player. Currently Unknown Jet Run Allows players to continuously run at high speeds without stopping. Can also run in the air for a brief period of time. Currently Unknown

How to equip Badges in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Equipping Badges in Super Mario Bros. Wonder is fairly easy. From the World Map, players can press ‘R’ to open the Badges menu.

Article continues after ad

Nintendo It seems that Super Mario Bros. Wonder will contain a total of 24 different Badges for fans to collect.

From here, you can choose one Badge to equip to Prince Florian to change your abilities in the next level. Additionally, players can choose a different badge when starting a course or failing during a course.

Finally, fans can earn certain Badges by clearing special Badge Challenge Courses, while others can be purchased from Poplin Shops around the World Map using purple Flower Coins.

Article continues after ad

And there you have it! That’s every Badge we currently know about in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. For more Nintendo content, make sure to check out our home page.