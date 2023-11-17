Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League coming to Xbox Game Pass? Find out everything we know about whether Rocksteady Games’ upcoming action-adventure game will be released on Microsoft’s subscription service.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the fifth game in the Batman: Arkham series, but unlike previous outings, players can now take control of Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Harley Quinn, and King Shark.

With a fully open-world Metropolis to explore and wreak havoc through, many DC fans will rightfully be very excited for the game’s release date. So, it makes sense that then that Xbox and PC players will be wondering whether Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Fortunately, our hub has all the details you need to know about the latest DC game’s appearance on Microsoft’s subscription service.

Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League coming to Xbox Game Pass?

ROCKSTEADY/WARNER BROS Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is the latest game in the Batman Arkham series.

No, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will not be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. However, this doesn’t outrule the game’s release on Microsoft’s subscription service in the future.

After all, Batman: Arkham Knight is currently available to play on Game Pass. Gotham Knights, another DC game is also available to play for those with an active subscription.

Quite when Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be added to Game Pass remains to be seen, so if you wish to play the game upon release, you’ll need to purchase a copy.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s availability on Xbox Game Pass. Make sure you check out our Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League release hub for all the latest news and updates.