Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is free on Prime Day less than year after release

Amazon Prime Day 2024 brings exciting deals across its Prime Gaming brand where members can claim titles like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League for free in the coming days.

Rocksteady’s open-world game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was released earlier this year to mixed reviews. The DC saga set in the Arkhamverse presented players with looter-shooter gameplay where they play as the bad guys and kill beloved superheroes like Batman to Superman.

Now less than a year after the game’s release, Amazon is set to make it available for free during Prime Day 2024. The game will be available for Amazon Prime members to claim on July 16, starting at 12 am PT / 3 am ET from Epic Games Store.

However, you’ll only have 48 hours to claim the game for free, after which the offer will expire. You need to claim the game from your Prime Gaming benefits page and launch the Epic Games launcher to redeem it on your Epic account.

Prime Gaming Prime Day 2024 gives three free games to Amazon Prime subscribers.

Once you have it set up, you can jump right into the game and play it. While the premium title was launched with a price tag of $69.99, it’s now available in digital storefronts like PSN Store, Steam, and Xbox Store for a 70% discount.

As soon as fans heard the news the game was being offered for free on Prime Day, they had mixed opinions. One such fan said, “I want to cancel Amazon Prime for them trying to give me Suicide Squad.”

Another similar fan chimed in, “RIP Suicide Squad. Looks like its only hope is to jump into free-to-play ASAP. What an embarrassment.”

However, those who are excited to try the title out right before Season 2 that’ll bring in Mrs. Freeze said, “W, I don’t mind playing suicide squad for free.” Another one wrote, “I might actually sign up to get that for free tbh.”

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s roadmap hints at iconic villains from the DC Rogue Gallery coming to the game in future seasons, along with new Elseworld areas for players to defeat Brainiac in and save the day.

