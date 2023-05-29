Chinese influencer dies after binge drinking on live stream

Chinese streamer ‘Sanqiange’ died after drinking four bottles of liquor for a deadly ‘challenge’ during a live broadcast.

Viral challenges are all the rage across the internet — but sometimes, these fads can become deadly.

Chinese streamer Sanquiange is just the latest victim of a dangerous ‘challenge’ he took part in during a May 16 broadcast.

According to reports, the streamer began a live-streamed contest at 11 AM that day where he drank over four bottles of baijiu, also known as ‘Chinese vodka.’

A short clip from the tragic broadcast has gone viral on Chinese social media platforms, showing the man guzzling the bottles of alcohol without pausing. Reports state that more than 100 people had signed into the stream while it was live without any comments expressing concerns for the influencer’s health.

South China Morning Post A clip from Sanqiange’s live stream shows the influencer downing several bottles of alcohol without stopping.

The next day, Sanquiange’s friend found him sitting face-down at a desk in his home, unresponsive. He was later proclaimed dead.

“He had a wonderful personality,” another of Sanquiange’s friends, Zhao, said in a statement to Shangyou News. “He was very sincere and gentle.”

Zhao also claimed that the streamer had begun broadcasting following a failed business endeavor four years ago. Sanquiange was seemingly well-known for his drinking streams, where he would hold online drinking contests with other streamers to see who could put down the most liquor.

This is far from the first time an online challenge has resulted in such a tragic outcome. Popular social media platform TikTok was actually sued by parents after several children passed away trying the ‘Blackout Challenge’ they reportedly saw on the app, which challenges users to hold their breath until they pass out.

As a result, TikTok banned videos about the Blackout Challenge — something they also did with the ‘Milk Crate Challenge,’ which resulted in a slew of injuries during its heyday in Summer 2021.