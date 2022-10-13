Stranded: Alien Dawn – Release date, platforms, gameplay

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

Stranded: Alien Dawn is a planet survival sim where you manage a marooned group of survivors. Here’s everything you need to know about the game including the release date, platforms, and more.

Haemimont Games is a studio that has been making city-building strategy games for over two decades now.

With their latest title, Stranded: Alien Down, the devs are delivering a survival simulation game that looks to continue the tradition of games they’ve become well known for.

Here, we will go over everything you need to know about Stranded, including the platforms the game is available on, the release date, and gameplay.

Frontier Foundry In Stranded: Alien Dawn, players must hunt for food.

Stranded: Alien Dawn released on October 12, 2022. Upon release, players are able to access the game and start building their group of survivors and defend them from alien attacks, cultivate the land, and make difficult decisions.

Stranded: Alien Dawn – Platforms & Price

Stranded: Alien Dawn is only available on PC through Steam, as of now. The price of the game is $29.99.

While it’s possible the game eventually comes to consoles, no plans have been announced yet either by the developer Haemimont Games or the publisher Frontier Foundry.

Stranded: Alien Dawn – Trailer

Stranded was revealed in August 2022 with an absolutely gorgeous cinematic trailer. Since then, the devs have shown more of the game and what’s possible in its massive, sprawling world.

The gameplay reveal gave a better look at how the moment-to-moment action will go down, and all of the intricacies of keeping the marooned survivors both alive, and happy.