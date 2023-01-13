Insider claims Starfield has been delayed to the end of 2023

An industry insider claims the eagerly-anticipated Starfield has once more been delayed, its new launch window set for late 2023.

Bethesda Game Studios’ Executive Producer Todd Howard initially teased Starfield during an E3 2018 presentation. The spacefaring RPG returned to the spotlight in 2021, with a teaser trailer and November 2022 launch date in tow.

To the chagrin of many, Bethesda delayed Starfield last year, citing a need for more time to further polish the experience. “The first half of 2023” was listed as the new release window.

However, a leak from an industry insider indicates the project may not hit store shelves until later in the year.

Article continues after ad

Insider claims Bethesda has once more delayed Starfield

According to industry insider and Twitter user ‘Onion00048’ Gamingnews, Bethesda’s Starfield is now targeting a Q4 2023 release.

Should this prove accurate, the long-awaited role-playing title will launch sometime between October and December of this year. Arkane’s Redfall, however, apparently remains on track for a Q2 2023 rollout on PC and Xbox platforms.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Neither Microsoft nor Bethesda Softworks has corroborated the claim; as such, all of the above should be taken with a grain of salt for the time being.

But the supposed delay could explain Starfield’s conspicuous absence from the list of games Xbox plans to showcase during its coming Direct-style presentation on Wednesday, January 25.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, Microsoft promised that a Starfield-dedicated presentation of some kind is in the works, though details about when it will air remain under lock and key.

With the latest delay rumors circulating, there’s no telling when the title from Bethesda Game Studios will once again take center stage.